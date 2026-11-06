Boise School District considers changing class hours

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is seeking community feedback on a proposed change to class start times beginning in the 2027–2028 academic year.

Under the proposal, secondary students would start and end school later, while elementary students would start and end earlier.

"We recognize that these changes could affect families in different ways, and your perspective matters," the district said in a survey issued to students, families, and staff.

The survey includes current and proposed schedules, background information, and potential benefits and challenges associated with each.

Surveys can be filled out until 5 p.m. Mountain Time on December 4, 2026.

Results will be shared with the Board of Trustees during its December or January meeting before a final decision is made.