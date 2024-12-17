Boise receives $6.6 million to boost housing initiatives

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has received $6.6 million to further housing initiatives. The money is expected to be spent on building and maintaining 250 new homes for people transitioning out of homelessness, as part of a partnership with Our Path Home.

According to a news release from the City of Boise, the money comes from the U.S. Treasury's Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for Results Act (SIPPRA). Boise is one of six communities nationwide to receive the award.

SIPPRA programs have already shown success locally. The City adds that with partners Terry Reilly Health Services and Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities have seen a reduction in community costs. Additionally, the City says New Path Community Housing has generated over $8.8 million in cost savings in the program's first 5 years.

With the new funding, the program's success with be monitored by the Idaho Policy Insitute, who will receive nearly $1 million to continue its research.