Boise ranks no. 7 in best cities to walk your dog

Feb. 22 marks National Walk Your Dog Day and Boise has been ranked among the top cities for dog walkers in the U.S.

According to recent rankings by national lawncare company Lawnstarter, Boise is number 7 in the country when it comes to walking your dog.

The ranking is based on factors like general safety and access to trails and off-leash parks as well as dog walking services are all taken into account for the rankings.

Boise pulled far ahead of other Idaho cities like Meridian at 349th and Nampa at 362nd.

For those curious, Colorado Springs topped the rankings. The full rankings are available on the article at Lawnstarter.com.