Boise Public Library invites families to celebrate reading and learning

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Public Library is inviting families across the Treasure Valley to a Summer Reading and Learning Celebration, an interactive event at JUMP in downtown Boise that aims to encourage young readers to take charge of their education over summer break.

The event will feature over 20 exhibitors to showcase educational summer programs for kids and families, storytime and interactive activities for young learners, live music from bands with the Boise Rock School, and book signings with local authors.

The celebration kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am and runs until 2 pm. To learn more about the event and about the Boise Public Library's summer reading program, visit BoisePublicLibrary.org.