BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people gathered at Ann Morrison Park Saturday as the Boise Pride Festival celebrated its 37th year, bringing together members of Idaho's LGBTQ+ community, allies, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

The three-day event features live entertainment, vendors, food and community resources, all centered around Boise Pride's mission of celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ Idahoans.

WATCH | Boise Pride returns for 37th year, highlighting community and connection

Boise Pride returns for 37th year, highlighting community and connection

"The mission of Boise Pride is to elevate and celebrate the LGBTQI-plus community, especially in a place like Idaho," said Tom Wheeler, a member of Boise Pride's board of directors. "It's so important, and we're so excited to celebrate again this year and for years to come."

Organizers said this year's festival has drawn strong attendance, with more than 170 vendors participating throughout the weekend.

Among them is Michael Miller, co-founder of HomeFound Group, an LGBTQ-owned real estate team based in Idaho. Miller said the growth of Pride events in the Treasure Valley reflects changes he's witnessed firsthand.

"I grew up here and went to Bishop Kelly," Miller said. "When I left in 2004, there was not a festival like this. It's really cool to see about 20 years later, 60,000 to 70,000 people at Pride."

For Miller, the festival is more than a celebration.

"When I was growing up here, I didn't know if my community was here, and now it's cool to see it here," he said.

Boise Pride Fest continues Sunday with additional events at Ann Morrison Park and the annual Pride Parade through downtown Boise.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., starting near 14th and River streets before making its way through downtown and ending near the park.

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