BOISE, Idaho — It's all about joy, love, and acceptance. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Boise Pride, talking to attendees, vendors and everyone about what Pride means to them.



Boise Pride 2024 kicked off with hundreds of people in attendance.

Festival-goers shared their experiences of love, acceptance, and community.

The event continues on Sunday with the Boise Pride parade starting at 9 a.m., with the festival opening shortly after the parade.

Boise Pride 2024 has started, bringing all walks of life, to the festival.

"Pride is huge," says Erica Rothchild.

Food vendors, organizations, and groups filled the festival, connecting with members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Leslie Miller is member of Boise Unitarian Universal Fellowship, she says her church shows their support each year, by tabling the event. "We want to make sure that they know we're here that we support them 100 percent and we'd love if they come visit us but we just want them to be aware that we're here we love them we support them and they're okay with us," Miller said.

Attendees could visit different booths but the Main Stage is where a lot of the action took place.

Festival goers telling me on Saturday that the day was full of love and, of course, filled with pride.

"I just want to teach my kids that you can love everybody no matter what," said attendee Ashley Dudley. "It doesn't matter if they're different from you and we can all be who we are and love each other, it doesn't hurt."

Erica Rothchild, is an ally, supporting her child's identity and life, she says, "I don't care what you identify as or who you love. That's why I like this community, because you can be who you are and love who you are and appreciate everyone in their glory and that's what it means to me."

Boise Pride continues Sunday with the Boise Pride Parade starting at 9 a.m.