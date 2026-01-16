Boise police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-year-old boy reported missing Friday morning in downtown Boise.

Officers say Abraham was last seen around 8:30 a.m. walking west near Bannock and First streets. Abraham is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with black hair, according to police. He was reportedly wearing sweatpants and a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

Police and family members are actively searching. Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch immediately at 208-377-6790.