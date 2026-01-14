Boise police say they have recovered 51 firearms from a convicted felon

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say they arrested a man on Monday after finding 51 firearms, including stolen and altered weapons, during a search of the suspect's home.

Police say officers responded Jan. 12 to the 1200 block of Hartman Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Evidence indicated the suspect inside, identified as 43-year-old Anthony Buhler of Boise, was a convicted felon in possession of stolen firearms. Court documents indicate that Buhler previously pleaded guilty in Elmore County Court to possessing over 3 ounces of marijuana, a felony.

According to a news release from the Boise Police Department, officers obtained a search warrant and found 51 firearms inside the home. Several of the guns are said to have missing serial numbers, and investigators determined 10 had been stolen from residences and storage units in Boise and in Washington State.

Buhler is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, a felony, and was later booked into the Ada County Jail.

The investigation is continuing, and police said additional charges are possible.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.