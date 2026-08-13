Boise police offer online dating safety tips after recent cases

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are reminding people to take precautions when meeting someone they first connected with online following several recent investigations involving sexual assault and stalking.

The department's Special Victims Unit said online dating can be a safe way to meet people, but investigators have seen cases where online interactions led to dangerous situations.

Police recommend meeting new people in busy public places and making your own transportation plans. People should also avoid giving someone their home address.

Let someone you trust know where you're going and who you're meeting. Sharing your location with a friend can provide another layer of safety.

If a situation feels uncomfortable or unsafe, police say it's okay to leave.

“Most people who use dating apps or social media will never experience violence, but taking simple precautions can help protect your safety when meeting someone new,” Boise Police Special Victims Unit Lt. Tim Brady said.

Police also encourage people who experience sexual assault or another crime to seek help. A person can receive support even if they don't report the incident to police.

The Ada County Victim Services Center offers support for sexual assault survivors, including medical forensic exams, counseling, safety planning and help with the legal process.

The center is located at 417 S. Sixth St. in Boise and can be reached at 208-577-4400.

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