Boise police gather to honor officer killed in the line of duty in 1997

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department gathered early Sunday morning to remember Officer Mark Stall, who was killed in the line of duty nearly 30 years ago.

Police gathered near 15th and Idaho streets around 1 a.m., the location and time when Stall was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop on Sept. 20, 1997.

"We honored Mark's life, remembered his service and sacrifice, and keep his memory alive thanks to the brothers and sisters who continue to carry his name forward," the department said in a Facebook post.

Boise Police Department

According to the city, Stall responded as a backup officer after police stopped a car for a traffic violation. The two occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers.

Stall was struck as other officers returned fire, fatally shooting both suspects. A second Boise police officer was seriously injured, the city said.

Stall, who was just 29 years old at the time of his death, is survived by his wife and two daughters. He served with BPD for three years after serving five years as a sheriff's deputy in Los Angeles County.

According to the city, Stall was the first known officer to be killed in the line of duty in the history of the department.

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