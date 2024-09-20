Boise Police Department honors fallen officer with late-night ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the Boise Police Department gathered for a middle of the night tradition to honor fallen Officer Mark Stall at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

Officer Stall was shot and killed in the line of duty 27 years ago, at 1 a.m. on Sept. 20, 1997.

Members gather at the site of the shooting — a parking lot at 15th and Idaho Streets — to "honor and remember Stall's sacrifice." Many members of the police department are known to still log on with Officer Stall as "a silent partner" listed next to their names, as if he was riding in their patrol car with them.