Boise police ask for help to locate missing, vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say a man named Markus was last seen near 13th and River in the downtown area. Police say he may be making his way toward the Greenbelt.

Markus uses a walker and was last seen wearing a teal puffy jacket and black pants.

Anyone who has information about Markus should call the Ada County dispatch line at 208-377-6790.