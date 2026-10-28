Boise police ask for help to locate missing, vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing vulnerable adult.
Police say a man named Markus was last seen near 13th and River in the downtown area. Police say he may be making his way toward the Greenbelt.
Markus uses a walker and was last seen wearing a teal puffy jacket and black pants.
Anyone who has information about Markus should call the Ada County dispatch line at 208-377-6790.
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