Boise Police arrest man suspected of rape, kidnapping; additional victims sought

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for additional victims after its officers arrested 32-year-old suspect Devin Watton on charges of rape and kidnapping.

The arrest, which occurred on April 10, was the result of a BPD investigation into allegations regarding kidnapping and rape levied by an unidentified adult.

Court documents indicate Watton posted a $300,000 bond on April 13.

According to BPD, its Special Victims Unit detectives have reason to believe there may be additional victims.

During their investigation, Detectives say they found social media posts indicating several women were either victims of Watton or knew of similar incidents involving him.

“Sexual violence thrives in secrecy, and offenders often rely on victims staying silent,” said Lieutenant Brady of the Boise Police Department. “We recognize that coming forward can be extremely difficult, especially when victims fear they may not be believed. We encourage anyone with information or anyone who may have experienced similar behavior to contact investigators so we can thoroughly investigate these reports and help ensure community safety.”

If you or someone you know experienced or witnessed concerning behavior involving Watton, BPD is asking that you contact them via the Ada County non-emergency line (208-377-6790) and ask for Boise Police detectives.

Devin Watton is scheduled to be arraigned on May 26.