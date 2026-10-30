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Boise parks open seasonal off-leash areas for dogs in November

Dogs can now run free at multiple parks in Boise as part of Boise Parks and Recreation's seasonal Dog Off-leash Program. Three parks will be open to off-leash use in November — Ann Morrison Park, Optimist Youth Sports Complex and Simplot Sports Complex.
OFF LEASH: Multiple Boise parks open for seasonal Dog Off-leash Program
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BOISE, Idaho — As fall sports wrap up, three Boise parks will again allow dogs to run off-leash from sunrise to sunset during the seasonal program.

Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex will begin the off-leash program Sunday, Nov. 1. Simplot Sports Complex will follow Monday, Nov. 16. The program runs through Feb. 28, 2027.

Dogs may be off-leash throughout the designated parks, except on Boise River Greenbelt paths, in parking lots, on roads and in playground areas.

Together Treasure Valley Dog Island at Ann Morrison Park remains open year-round. However, dog owners are encouraged to use caution as winter approaches and water levels are lowered in the surrounding ponds.

Boise Parks and Recreation reminds owners to pick up after their pets to help keep parks clean and safe. The city also encourages owners to obtain or renew their dog’s animal license.

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