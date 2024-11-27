Boise Parks and Recreation winter-spring activities registration opens Dec. 2

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for upcoming Boise Parks and Recreation winter-spring activities, including camps, lessons, classes, and sports leagues, begins on Monday, Dec. 2.

Boise residents can begin registering at 7 a.m. on Monday — non-residents will have to wait until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Boise Parks and Rec offers a variety of activities, including youth camps, adult horticulture classes, golf lessons, home-school field trips, cooking classes, and much more. The City of Boise's Adaptive Recreation program –- AdVenture— will also host a variety of classes and events designed for youth and adults with disabilities.

The full list of offerings can be found online at cityofboise.org.You can register online, in person at the Fort Boise Community Center, or over the phone by calling (208) 608-7680.