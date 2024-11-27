Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Boise Parks and Recreation winter-spring activities registration opens Dec. 2

Boise Park
City of Boise
Boise Park
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Registration for upcoming Boise Parks and Recreation winter-spring activities, including camps, lessons, classes, and sports leagues, begins on Monday, Dec. 2.

Boise residents can begin registering at 7 a.m. on Monday — non-residents will have to wait until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Boise Parks and Rec offers a variety of activities, including youth camps, adult horticulture classes, golf lessons, home-school field trips, cooking classes, and much more. The City of Boise's Adaptive Recreation program –- AdVenture— will also host a variety of classes and events designed for youth and adults with disabilities.

The full list of offerings can be found online at cityofboise.org.You can register online, in person at the Fort Boise Community Center, or over the phone by calling (208) 608-7680.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker