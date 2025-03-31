Boise Parks and Recreation summer activities registration now open

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its summer camps and classes for Boise residents — non-resident registration begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2.

"We are proud to offer a wide variety of camps, outdoor recreation experiences and more for all ages and abilities in the coming months," said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "Our dedicated staff make our activities exciting and accessible, while continuing to add new classes, camps and programs that make Boise summers memorable."

Some of the activities offered include swimming lessons at Boise’s outdoor pools, sailing camps, an Outdoor Preschool program, "Lifetime and Leisure" excursions for older adults, and numerous summer camp options for kids and teens, including the popular Playcamps

There are also some new offerings in 2025, including a Pickleball Bootcamp for kids and adults, longboarding for teens, and additional Adaptive Recreation experiences for people with disabilities.

The full list of activities can be found online at cityofboise.org. You can register online, in person at the Fort Boise Community Center, or over the phone by calling (208) 608-7680.