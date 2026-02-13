Boise man sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing seven improvised explosive devices

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for the possession of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs). District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford delivered the sentence.

Court records indicate that law enforcement officers executed two search warrants in February 2024 at 69-year-old Jonathann W. VanCuren's home. The US Attorney's Office says that's where investigators discovered a total of seven IEDs in functioning condition.

Following an investigation, VanCuren pleaded guilty to the charge of Possession of an Unregistered Improvised Explosive Device on Sep. 18, 2025.

Once VanCuren completes his two-year prison sentence, he will be subject to supervised release for an additional two years.

“We are thankful to our law enforcement partners who identified and investigated this threat to public safety,” commented U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis, the federal prosecutor assigned to the case. “Their efforts led to a successful prosecution and a safe removal of IEDs from our community.”

"Manufacturing explosives inside a home is not only illegal, but it puts the individual, their family, neighbors, and first responders at extreme risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI. “With one careless mistake, VanCuren’s blatant disregard for the law and public safety could have ended in catastrophe."

The Boise Police Department, the Boise Police Bomb Squad, and the FBI assisted in the investigation.