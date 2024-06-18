Boise man sentenced to 35 years in prison following 10-day crime spree

BOISE, Idaho — 56-year-old Warren Shaw has been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison following a 10-day string of robberies in July 2023.

Shaw was already on parole at the time he began his crime spree, which involved robberies at a Fred Meyer and Walmart where he made violent threats, stealing a work truck from a local business, stealing firearms from the safe of a resident, and the attempted robbery of a pawn shop where he made threats to the manager with what appeared to be a gun.

On August 5, following the crime spree, Police in Boise located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot. They waited until Shaw entered the the truck, but he attempted to evade police. Officers were only able to stop him after they used a maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop. This was followed by a foot chase which led to Shaw being taken into custody.

Shaw's criminal history at the time of this arrest was extensive, spanning decades and including convictions of burglary and rape.

Ada County District Judge Derrick O’Neill sentenced Shaw to 35 years in prison, with 20 years fixed before being eligible for parole, for the crimes of robbery, eluding law enforcement, and felony possession of a firearm.

“This sentence serves as a deterrent for those who consider committing robberies in our community. This behavior impacts many, and will not be condoned in our county,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you to both the Garden City Police and Boise Police Department for their thorough work on this case, and to my trial team for their hard work.”