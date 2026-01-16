Boise man pleads guilty to overseeing interstate prostitution scheme

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man has pleaded guilty in federal court to transporting prostitutes across state lines for financial gain.

A plea agreement issued by the United States District Court for the District of Idaho demonstrates that between May and December of 2024, Lajai Jamar Pridgette participated in a scheme that involved earning money from transporting two adult females to multiple states, including Idaho, Washington D.C., Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and California, for "commercial sexual activity." According to court documents, Pridgette accompanied the two females on a majority of the trips.

Pridgette is said to have "controlled and monitored the proceeds" that were generated as a result of the illegal sexual business.

In addition to organizing travel, the defendant admitted to helping the two females attract customers in Idaho and across the country by creating online advertisements for the illicit business. Those ads were posted to the TNA Board, Skip the Games, and other websites.

After encounters with clients, the women were mostly paid via Venmo or Cash App accounts. Over the course of the illegal scheme, Pridgette is said to have received a total of $79,000 in transfers and cash proceeds from the two women.

Lajai Jamar Pridgette is scheduled for sentencing on March 9, 2026. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years of supervised release, and up to a $250,00 fine.

The Meridian Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Garden City Police Department, United States Probation, and the Idaho Department of Corrections Probation and Parole assisted in the investigation that led to charges being filed in the case.