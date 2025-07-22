Boise man arrested on federal child pornography charges, police seek local victims

BOISE, Idaho — A 48-year-old Boise man faces federal charges following an investigation into online child enticement, with police concerned there may be additional victims.

Gary Williams was arrested Friday, July 18, on a federal warrant charging him with receipt of child pornography, according to Boise Police.

The investigation began July 7 when officers responded to a report about possible child enticement related to Williams' online activity. Police reviewing Williams' social media account discovered multiple inappropriate comments on posts featuring images of children.

A detective with the department's Special Victims Unit took over the investigation on July 10. Preliminary evidence indicates Williams had previously obtained and viewed child pornography and engaged in sexual conversations with minors, authorities said.

Officers executed a search warrant at Williams' residence on July 18, leading to his arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are concerned that there may be juvenile victims locally.

Anyone with information should contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.