Boise man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Joseph Michael Przybylski of Boise on Monday, July 15.

Przybylski is facing charges for four counts of sexual exploitation of a child by possession of sexually exploitative material and one count of child enticement.

“Each arrest our ICAC Unit makes and every conviction our prosecutors deliver keeps our community safer from predators who sexualize, exploit, and abuse children,” said Attorney General Labrador. “This will always remain a top priority of my office and there will be no refuge for those who hurt kids.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.