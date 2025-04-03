Boise invites public to vote on new city flag designs

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has announced that public voting is now open for selecting a new city flag.

“This process has been a truly inspiring celebration of community creativity and civic pride,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Each flag design tells a story about who we are as a city. Now, we’re asking the community to choose the flag that best reflects our shared values and identity, a true Boise flag.”

Boise’s current flag, which has featured the City of Boise logo on a blue background for 35 years, is set to be replaced by a new design that better reflects the city's modern identity, values, and culture. While the existing logo will continue to serve as an important symbol, the flag itself is being rethought through this community-driven initiative.

The redesign process started with a citywide call for ideas, receiving feedback from nearly 3,000 Boise residents about the symbols and themes they wanted to see in a new flag. This inspired almost 140 local artists to submit original designs, each accompanied by personal statements detailing their inspiration and vision.

From these submissions, a Flag Design Committee consisting of Boise residents, including civic leaders, elected officials, and City of Boise staff, reviewed each design — they have now unveiled the four final designs for public voting.

Residents of Boise can view the final flag designs and read the artists' statements before casting their votes at cityofboise.org/flag. Voting is available now and will remain open until Friday, April 18.