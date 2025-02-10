Boise gas prices rise by a dime

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Boise are a bit steeper today.

GasBuddy reports the average cost for a gallon of regular in the City of Trees at $3.16, while AAA reports $3.19.

Compared to last week, GasBuddy shows an 11-cent rise, while AAA shows a 10-cent rise.

Nationally, AAA says crude oil is trading for near $72.50 per barrel, which is about $1 less than a week ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, highlighted the current trends, stating, “While some states have seen gas prices inching up, much of the country continues to see mostly stable prices. States that experience price cycling have seen increases, while many others have only experienced minor fluctuations.”