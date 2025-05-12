Boise Fire water rescue boat flips during training, no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire's water rescue boat flipped in the Boise River during a scheduled training exercise on Sunday. Fortunately, Boise Fire says that all personnel are safe and no injuries were reported.

The department worked with a local towing company to recover the boat from the river and is now conducting a full review to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additionally, the department's logistics division is assessing any damage and working to get the rescue boat back in service.

"Training in real-world conditions is essential to ensuring our crews are prepared to respond effectively when lives are on the line," said a spokesperson for the department. "We appreciate the public’s support and understanding as we continue working to keep our community safe."