Boise City Council approves pilot project to allow liquor sales at certain parks for events

BOISE, Idaho — Liquor sales could soon be coming to certain Boise parks for large events such as Boise Pride and Treefort Music Festival, but only with a permit and proper precautions in place.

The Boise City Council was split 3-3, requiring a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Lauren McLean on Wednesday.

Members of the council who spoke against the matter expressed their support for the city’s major community events but had concerns about over-consumption and possible conflicts.

Proponents of the measure argued it’s reasonable as long as it includes appropriate safeguards. "I’m going to keep a very watchful eye that we are not necessarily treating alcohol as an economic development tool," said Council Member Colin Nash. "But responding to a demand within the community to make sure that they can get the best out of these events."

The council will review the pilot program after one year to assess its effectiveness and impact.

