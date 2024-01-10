Boise City Council and Mayor McLean sworn in at first meeting of the year

BOISE, Idaho — Six council members representing their districts took an oath to Idaho and Boise.



The council elected a new President, Colin Nash, and Pro Tem, Meredith Stead.

A link to the meeting's agenda and future agendas can be found here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“Six city council members that were up for election all at the same time, that’s the first time that’s ever happened in our history,” said Jimmy Hallyburton.

With the new year comes new council members for the city, and also some familiar faces.

With Boise’s city council now representing 6 districts throughout the area, Tuesday evening's meeting had all 6 council members and re-elected Mayor Lauren McLean swearing-in for office.

"They want us to keep pushing forward on affordable housing. We’ve got parks that we know we need to get funded, we’ve got all sorts of different initiatives when it comes to traffic safety, and we’ve got a young council with the energy to really push towards those things," said Jimmy Hallyburton represents District 6 in Boise. As the former council president, he nominated and passed the torch to Colin Nash, who represents District 2.

Another change to the council is the President Pro Tem, Meredith Stead from District 5.

Before the council meeting, City Hall and the Mayor's office were open for residents to come by.

“I really want to support our city’s effort to make us green and sustainable,” said Brent Mathieu, who has been a Boise resident for 32 years. And he wants to see improvements in solar energy use. He also is hoping for consistency in being named ‘The City of Trees.’

“Developers should have the incentive to work with Idaho Power, and the city, to develop solar power systems," said Mathieu.

Council members emphasized in their meeting statements that Boise wouldn’t be what it is today without the engagement of its community members.