Boise bookstore turns the page with big move

BOISE, Idaho — A beloved independent bookstore in downtown Boise is starting a new chapter after 14 years in the same location.

Rediscovered Books, one of the few remaining independent bookstores in Boise, will be relocating from its downtown location to the Linen District on West Grove Street.

"We're one of the last indie bookstores around Boise. There used to be more, but they've all kind of gone by the wayside," Rebecca Leber-Gottberg, events coordinator and co-owner, said.

The bookstore will temporarily close its doors on June 28 for three days to complete the move.

"On Saturday, we're closing our doors for three days to move on the 29th, 30th, and the 1st," Leber-Gottberg said.

While the new location will be similar in size to their current store, it comes with significant upgrades, including a dedicated 1,000-square-foot event space and a parking lot.

"We've held author events here that meant moving bookshelves around every time. So having a dedicated event space opens up so many more possibilities to host bigger events, and to do them more often," Leber-Gottberg said.

The move coincides with the end of their downtown lease, providing an opportunity for the owners to find a new home that better suits their needs.

Leber-Gottberg emphasized that what sets Rediscovered Books apart is not just their inventory but their staff's expertise.

"In my mind, you can buy a book anywhere, at the airport, the grocery store. What you can't buy is the expertise of these amazing booksellers. That's our biggest product: ourselves, and our knowledge," she said.

The bookstore plans a soft opening at its new Grove Street location on July 2.

