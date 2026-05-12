Boise 'Bike to Work Day' rolls in Friday with vendors and local deals for participants

BOISE, Idaho — This Friday, May 15, the City Cycling Guide will host the annual Boise "Bike to Work Day" to encourage residents to leave the car at home and ride a bicycle to work instead.

The event is part of the larger National Bike to Work Day that takes place on the third Friday of May each year, which also coincides with National Bike Month.

Besides the obvious benefits of reducing traffic and emissions, Bike to Work Day features stations throughout Downtown Boise and Garden City that offer participants snacks, coffee, and giveaways on their way to work.

You can view the station map below:

The morning commute stations will be open from 7 to 9 a.m.

In the afternoon, additional events will be held at Boise Brewing (4-7 p.m.) and Lost Grove Brewery (4-6 p.m.) in the Lusk District.

At Boise Brewing, cyclists can get $1.50 off beer and appetizers while enjoying free live music.

Lost Grove will host the Boise Bicycle Project from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local businesses offering discounts to cyclists on Friday include Meriwether Cider, Flying M Coffee, Lassez Faire Wine Company, and Oddbox Breakfast Project.

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