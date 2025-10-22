Boise attorney loses license after admitting to distributing drugs to an incarcerated client

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise attorney has permanently lost her law license after admitting to distributing methamphetamine to an incarcerated client while visiting an Idaho prison facility in 2023.

The Idaho Supreme Court accepted Courtney M. Peterson's resignation "in lieu of disciplinary proceedings" on October 14, 2025, following her admission to federal drug distribution charges.

According to the Idaho State Bar, prison staff discovered a cell phone during a September 15, 2023, search of Peterson's client's cell that contained evidence showing Peterson had distributed drugs to the inmate during prison visits.

Peterson was charged in federal court on June 18, 2025, for one felony count related to drug distribution, and on the same day, agreed to plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

In the ensuing disciplinary case, Peterson admitted to engaging in a conflict of interest and committing criminal acts that "reflected adversely" on her fitness as a lawyer.

Peterson cannot apply for readmission to the Idaho State Bar for at least five years.

If she does apply after that period, she must meet all bar admission requirements and overcome a presumption of "unfitness to practice law."

Her law license was officially terminated on October 14, 2025.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.