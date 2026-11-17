BOISE, Idaho — It's been a tough several days for U.S. air travel amid network errors that triggered a nationwide FAA ground stop which caused flight cancellations and delays, leaving many stranded.

This all came before the busy holiday season ramps up.

Here in Idaho, more than 100,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Boise Airport between Thursday, Nov. 19 and Monday, Nov. 30 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

With that, the airport has issued a few tips below to make your trip more smooth.

CHECK WITH YOUR AIRLINE AND ARRIVE EARLY

Passengers should check with their airline to verify their flight status before arriving at the airport. If possible, download your air carrier’s mobile app to receive notifications about changes to your itinerary. The holiday travel season can bring longer lines and unanticipated delays. Passengers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure. Remember that parking may include a shuttle ride from the Economy Lot to the terminal.

EXPECT A BUSY AIRPORT

Passenger projections suggest the busiest days will likely be Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 before the holiday; and Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 after the holiday. The busiest times of day at the security checkpoint are expected to be between 5-7 a.m., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 9 p.m.-midnight.

MAKE A PARKING PLAN

The Boise Airport recently installed new parking technology in all parking garages, surface lots and the Economy Parking lot. The upgrades include mobile payment options and license plate recognition technology designed to make exiting parking areas easier and more convenient.

Airport parking garages and short-term parking could reach capacity during the holiday travel season. Travelers should review current parking conditions and consider backup options before leaving for the airport. Check the parking page on the airport’s website for the latest information.

Consider the Economy Parking Lot: The Economy Parking Lot is located at Victory and Orchard (5600 W. Victory Rd.) and is serviced by a free shuttle that runs every 15 minutes.

KNOW WHAT YOU CAN PACK

TSA encourages passengers to pack smart. Jams and jellies, cranberry sauce, gravy, bottles of wine and other Thanksgiving treats are commonly confiscated at TSA checkpoints and should go into checked baggage. Wrapped gifts may need to be opened for inspection, so consider using a gift bag or waiting to wrap until you arrive at your final destination. As always, check your bags for prohibited items such as knives and firearms to keep things flowing smoothly through screening.

USE THE CELL PHONE WAITING LOT

Drivers picking up passengers during busy arrival periods should expect increased traffic at the terminal curb. The airport’s cell phone lot is a safe and convenient place to wait for your passengers. Located at 2950 S. Curtis Road next to the Economy Lot, it’s a 5- to 7-minute drive to the terminal.

