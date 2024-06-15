BoDo Block Party happening now in Downtown Boise

DOWNTOWN, Idaho — Currently taking place in downtown Boise is the BoDo Block Party. Presented by The Warehouse Food Hall and Treefort Music Hall this event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 8th Street will be closed between Front St. and Broad St. to make room for this BoDo Block.

There is live performances by local and regional artists all day and night long from some stages on the outside of Treefort Music Hall as well as inside.

“The BoDo Block is a vibrant district in downtown Boise, and we want to bring people together to highlight the amazing businesses that make it so special, we had a great turnout last year and we can’t wait to welcome people back to this ultimate block party.” Ryan Hickey, Director of Entertainment and Programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group.

Music Lineup



12 p.m. DJ Mighty DeltaOne

1:45 p.m. The Fjord People

3:00 p.m. Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers

4:15 p.m. Lobo Lara

5:45 p.m. wins

7:00 p.m. Hillfolk Noir

8:30 p.m. Pink Fuzz

THE AFTERPARTY

Of Montreal + Tele Novelle + With Child – 7:00 p.m. doors // 8:00 p.m. show

Hap Hap Lounge – DJs starting at 10:30 p.m. – free entry // 21+

For more information about the BoDo Block Party click here