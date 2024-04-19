Board of Education Director to step down

BOISE, Idaho — On April 19, Freeman announced his departure from the Idaho State Board of Education after 14 years working for the board. The change is set to take effect on June 30, 2024.

"Having served the State Board for over 14 years, the last nine as its executive director, I have decided to step down. The demands of this leadership position are 24/7. Quite simply, my family and I are ready for a change. I am immensely proud of the work accomplished by the Board and my staff. Our relentless dedication to student-centric policies, practices, and services has demonstrably improved postsecondary access, affordability, persistence and completion in Idaho. The staff of the Office of the State Board of Education are spectacular. The agency is very well positioned to continue to support the State Board’s constitutional and statutory governance responsibilities,.”

Matt Freeman

State Board President Dr. Linda Clark lauded Freeman’s service saying, “I have worked closely with Mr. Freeman since my appointment to the Board in 2015. He has been a tireless leader throughout his tenure as executive director. On behalf of the Board, I thank Matt for the tremendous energy and service he provided to our public education system and to the people of Idaho. Quite frankly, Matt will be very difficult to replace, and we as a Board wish him the very best.”