BOISE, Idaho — After an eventful four-day competition to name Boise's best comic, Blue City Comedy has made its pick. The 2025 Comic of the Year is Boise native, Jasmine Rogers AKA Jazmataz.

In addition to performing her own sets across town, Jasmine often hosts the open mic night at Mad Swede Brewing. She's also a graphic designer, photographer, producer, and a self-proclaimed "Jack of All Trades™" according to her website.

Congrats, Jasmine!