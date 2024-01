BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Idaho Capitol building.

On Jan. 31, Gov. Brad Little, and Secretary of State Phil McGrane will donate blood alongside Idaho legislators and other elected officials.

The public is also invited to come and donate. Appointments can be made online, with the sponsor code "IDAHOSTATECAPITOL."

The donation event will last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.