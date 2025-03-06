Bill to deregulate Idaho daycares prompts emotional testimony in committee hearing

BOISE, Idaho — Emotional testimony filled the statehouse as House Bill 243 was introduced in committee for discussion. The bill would largely remove state safety standards for Idaho Day Care facilities moving forward.

"They are voiceless. We are the responsible ones," cried Sherri Waddell.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee listened to several people deliver emotional testimonies on the subject of daycare and its importance in the daily lives of Idaho families.

According to the committee, out of the 40 who signed up to deliver testimony, 38 were opposed to the bill. One of the biggest points of concern was in relation to the staff-to-child ratio being lowered. As the bill is currently written, a single person would be allowed to run a large daycare facility overseeing many children.

Those in support of the bill believe that won't be a problem and instead, will open up more opportunities for Idahoans to start daycare businesses of their own.

Chris Cargill with Mountain States Policy Center explained, "We believe that if the legislation is passed, we will see an increase in new and quality childcare providers in Idaho."

Mark Kirby of Soda Springs, Idaho, told the tragic story of how his 11-week-old nephew lost his life after being dropped off at a daycare.

"Later that afternoon, she got a call stating that something was very wrong. Upon arriving there, she was escorted in and learned that her son had passed away from asphyxiation," said a teary-eyed Kirby.

Kirby explained that an investigation found the death was due to overwhelming child-to-staff ratios and negligence of supervision while the baby was napping.

The committee passed the bill five to four.

"We are clearly disappointed with the outcome," said Kirby.

"I feel more disappointed about losing this bill than any other in the session. We have worked on this issue for decades to ensure that we are promoting [safe] business practices and children's safety," added Senator Melissa Wintrow

The bill will now head to the Senate floor. If a majority of state senators vote to pass the legislation, it will head to the governor's desk, where it will either be vetoed or singed into law. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.