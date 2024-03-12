BIG SKY: Idaho Vandals Women’s basketball team falls short in game six

Idaho Vandals fall short in Game Six with a final score of 73 to 61.

Fans traveled from Moscow and Missoula to cheer on their teams!

The Big Sky Tournament continues, with the Idaho Vandals women's basketball team going up against the Montana Grizzlies. The Grizzlies came out on top with a final score of 71 to 63 and let me tell you it was a fan-packed game.

The arena was filled with fans. Some rooting for the Vandals' others rooting for Montana and some just here to enjoy the game of basketball.

“I'm a fan of Montana State for sure. I grew up in Vandal country though so you can say my true allegiance is with Montana State it's not to root for the home team, but we're in Idaho after all it tough not to see them,” says Cole Gehring.

U of I alumni, current students, and some Montana state students driving as far as eight hours.

Aidan Beard and Deaken Sullivan attend Montana State, they road together with other students just to support their men and women Grizzlies.

Beard says, “The drive was kind of flat. It was about eight hours, so it's kind of a long drive but it was fun. We leave when we’re done here, especially with that chip.”

In the end, Montana did come out on top but that didn't stop fans from supporting their team.

"My whole family comes we’ve been coming for the last four years, and I let my kids skip school and come watch a game of basketball and cheer on the lady Vandals and the men. But we’re just glad to spend time with the family and enjoy some basketball,” says Jessica Joyner, a fan of the Vandals.

Another fan adds, “We’re here till Thursday we also are big basketball fans in general, so we’ll be here for a lot of the games just to watch some good Big Sky basketball.

The Grizzlies came out on top with a winning score of 71 to the Vandals' 63. they will move on to game 8 on Tuesday against the North Arizona Lumberjacks.