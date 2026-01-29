Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho celebrates National Mentoring Month at Boise City Hall

BOISE, Idaho — National Mentoring Month wrapped up Wednesday with a colorful celebration outside Boise City Hall, as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho highlighted the power of mentorship and lasting relationships.

Families, mentors, and youth gathered on the City Hall plaza for “Chalk the Walk,” filling the concrete with messages of hope, encouragement, and inspiration written in green chalk.

WATCH | Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentoring Month at Boise City Hall

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentoring Month at Boise City Hall

Among those celebrated were Tom Yergovich and his Little, Braden Thayer, who have been matched through the program for 10 years.

Thayer, now a high school senior, said having a consistent mentor made a lasting difference in his life.

“That has been the biggest part for me, to have someone that actually makes me feel cared for,” Thayer said.

Yergovich said he became a mentor to give back after mentors played a key role in shaping his own life. He said the relationship goes beyond activities and outings.

“We owe our youth an opportunity to excel,” Yergovich said. “Even just being a sounding board, it’s a valuable experience to help a young person mature and make good choices.”

Boise City Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton, a former Big himself, attended the event to show support for the organization and encourage others to get involved.

Hallyburton said positive relationships with adults are critical for young people’s mental health and development.

“One of the key contributors to kids’ mental health is having positive relationships with adults, our mentors, our coaches, our teachers,” Hallyburton said. “These relationships have a life-changing impact on everyone involved.”

Organizers say events like this are meant to raise awareness and inspire more adults to step into mentorship roles across the Treasure Valley.