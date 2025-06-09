Watch Now
Beat the heat: Cooling locations open across Boise for the summer

BOISE, Idaho — As temperatures continue to climb in the Treasure Valley, local organizations are working together to provide free, safe places for people experiencing homelessness to cool off.

Our Path Home, a "public-private partnership working to end homelessness in Ada County," collaborates with a variety of other organizations to offer the cooling locations — each location provides bathrooms, beverages, and indoor seating, as well as assistance with navigating any resources.

Every cooling location also offers a mix of other resources, including clothes, food, showers, overnight stays, wifi, phones, first aid, crisis support, and more.

LOCAL COOLING STATIONS:

  • BOISE CITY HALL — 150 N CAPITOL BLVD | 208-608-7000
    • HOURS: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • BOISE PUBLIC LIBRARY — WOMEN AND CHILDREN 715 S CAPITOL BLVD | 208-972-8200
    • HOURS: Mon-Thur, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sat-Sun, 10 a.m.–2 p.m
  • CATHEDRAL OF THE ROCKIES — 717 N 11TH ST | 208-343-7511
    • HOURS: Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; LUNCH HOURS: Mon-Fri, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • CITY LIGHT HOME FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN — 1404 W JEFFERSON ST | 208-368-9901
    • HOURS: Daily, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; (Overnight check-in at 4:30 p.m.)
    • **Overnight shelter for women and children only
  • CORPUS COMMONS — 525 S AMERICANA BLVD | 208-426-0039
    • HOURS: Daily, 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
  • HAYS HOUSE — 7221 POPLAR ST | 208-322-2308
    • HOURS: 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)
  • INTERFAITH SANCTUARY — 1620 W RIVER ST | 208-343-2630
    • HOURS: Daily, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; (Cooling space available from 2 p.m.–7 p.m. in the “bull pen”) For overnight shelter support, call 208-345-5815
  • RIVER OF LIFE - BOISE RESCUE MISSION — 575 S 13TH ST | 208-389-984
    • HOURS: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; (Overnight check-in at 4:30 p.m.)
  • TREASURE VALLEY YMCA — 1050 W STATE ST | 208-344-5501
    • HOURS: Mon-Fri, 5 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sat, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m.–6 p.m
    • **Must complete a free OPH-YMCA application to access, available at CATCH, Corpus Commons, or Interfaith Sanctuary
For more information and resources, visit ourpathhome.org.

