Attorney General Labrador files court challenge to Ranked Choice Voting initiative

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador filed a petition with the state's Supreme Court on July 24 challenging Idaho's Open Primary Initiative which he says has been 'deceptively and inaccurately marketed.'



The AG’s office has filed a motion to expedite the petition so, by September 7th, the Secretary of State can print ballots for the counties.

According to Attorney General Labrador, there are two flaws, he says the initiative used deceptive practices in gathering signatures and goes against the state's constitution.

Labrador explains the deceptive practices, he says the initiative, run by Idahoans for Open Primaries, didn't disclose the initiative is fighting for rank choice voting.

“You're only supposed to be voting on single subjects not on two separate subjects so we feel that the Supreme Court will look at this seriously and we're hoping they agree with the Office of the Attorney General,” says Attorney General Labrador.

According to Labrador, the Supreme Court has accepted their petition, and there's some urgency.

