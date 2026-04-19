BOISE, Idaho — The annual Boise Hempfest is back at Julia Davis Park this weekend, bringing together organizers, vendors and community members who say the event is focused on education and advocacy.

“Boise Hempfest is a peaceful protest. We don't even break the law,” said Ryan Augusta.

WATCH | Supporters rally for Medical Cannabis Initiative at Boise Hempfest—

Supporters rally for a medical cannabis initiative at 10th annual Boise Hempfest

Augusta, who has been involved with Hempfest for more than a decade, said the family-friendly event aims to inform Idahoans about cannabis and push for changes to the state’s strict marijuana laws.

“Every single person that shows up is just sort of part of something bigger than ourselves,” Augusta said. “It’s not any one individual—we are a community of like-minded people that want to share awareness about something that's really important.”

Alongside the event, petitioners for a proposed Idaho medical cannabis initiative were gathering signatures in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot.

However, the debate over cannabis policy continues at the state level. The Idaho Legislature has approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 127, calling on voters to reject the proposed Idaho Medical Cannabis Act ballot measure.

Supporters of the initiative say the effort is focused on expanding access to treatment.

“The mission behind it is just to get it medicalized here—help those who need it,” said Idaho native and Boise resident Kylie Miller. “I’ve had a therapist sign it, saying many of her patients could benefit.”

Vendors at the event are also using the opportunity to educate attendees about hemp-derived products.

Bex Gill owns Bath by Bex and creates holistic personal care products. She says events like Hempfest allow her to connect with customers and explain the difference between hemp and marijuana.

“We believe that hemp education is so important,” Gill said. “Idaho is one of the few states that doesn’t have legal or medical cannabis yet.”

Gill said her topical products are THC-free, making them legal to sell in Idaho, and are often used by customers seeking relief from pain and stress.

“What we do is completely legal in Idaho, so we like to come here and be part of that push for change,” she said.

Boise Hempfest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.