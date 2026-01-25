Anti-ICE 'emergency rally' planned at Boise City Hall

DOWNTOWN BOISE — Idaho 50501, an organization protesting the Trump administration, will be hosting a press conference at Boise City Hall at 10 a.m. Sunday, in response to the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti was armed during the confrontation.

RELATED | Federal agent fatally shoots VA nurse in Minneapolis while filming ICE activity

Following the press conference, Idaho's Party for Socialism and Liberation and Idaho 50501 will hold a "Stop ICE Terror" emergency rally at noon at City Hall.

"We demand justice and accountability," said a statement by Idaho 50501.

The rally is calling for an end to the violence and demands the arrest of ICE agents involved in fatal shootings, Idaho PSL says.

Idaho News 6 will bring you coverage from the rally.