Anti-ICE 'emergency rally' planned at Boise City Hall

DOWNTOWN BOISE — Idaho 50501, an organization protesting the Trump administration, will be hosting a press conference at Boise City Hall at 10 a.m. Sunday, in response to the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Pretti was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti was armed during the confrontation.

Following the press conference, Idaho's Party for Socialism and Liberation and Idaho 50501 will hold a "Stop ICE Terror" emergency rally at noon at City Hall.

"We demand justice and accountability," said a statement by Idaho 50501.

The rally is calling for an end to the violence and demands the arrest of ICE agents involved in fatal shootings, Idaho PSL says.

Idaho News 6 will bring you coverage from the rally.

