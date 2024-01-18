All this snow brings rough residential road conditions in the North End of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has seen a lot of snow in the last week and because of that, residential roads in Boise's North End have been tough to navigate due to all the snow and ice.



While ACHD was plowing residential roads, their priority is now major roads as more snow comes. ACHD did not plow down to the bare road in residential neighborhoods because it would block cars in.

As the weather warms up, ACHD says you can help out by clearing out your local storm drain. You can find that information on their website.

In the last week, shoveling has become routine for Ernie Bachman.

"Quite a bit, yeah," said Bachman, a North End resident, about shoveling in this snow. " I usually try to check it in the morning and try to take care of whatever is here and then you may have to be out here again."

Bachman shovels his own sidewalk, and his neighbor's, but he can't really shovel the streets.

The residential roads that run through Boise's North End have been rough since snow started falling last week.

"So are you avoiding the roads," Idaho News 6 asked Bachman.

"Yeah pretty much," Bachman said. "In the North End, with a mile and a half from downtown so you can easily walk down there, so a lot of times we try to walk or bike instead of driving."

But the answer isn't a simple plowing solution. With primarily street parking, plowing can make it even harder for drivers to get in or out.

"It is hard, like you're saying not to create a snow bank and block somebody that's parked in," Bachman said

Earlier this week ACHD crews managed to make it into some subdivisions, but because of Wednesday's weather, they moved the priority back to major roads.

The district says they made progress for many neighbors, even if some can't tell.

"A lot of times we have been in that neighborhood, because we're not completely plowing down to the bare pavement, a lot of people don't understand that's the standard we're going to," said Jennifer Berenger, the deputy director of maintenance for ACHD.

Ernie says that's the way to go

"It's a good compromise," Bachman said. "trying to plow what they can but not try to overdo it and get people blocked in."

As for the warmer weather and rain that's forecasted to come, Ernie says he'll keep shoveling but the weather is hard to predict.

"It's kind of hard to know," Bachman said. "Mother Nature can throw you a curve ball."

