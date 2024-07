BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures expected to approach 110 degrees, Alive After 5 has been moved indoors to keep Boise residents out of the heat.

The event will now kick off at 5pm at The Shrine Social Club in downtown Boise.

The public is invited to cool off, grab a drink, and enjoy free music from Object Heavy and Tejano Outlaw.

More information on Alive After 5 is available at downtownboise.org.