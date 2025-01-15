Albertsons to layoff corporate staff following failed merger

BOISE, Idaho — Following their failed merger with Kroger, Albertsons confirmed today that they are laying off corporate and division support staff. An Albertsons spokesperson said they hope the reduction in their workforce will allow them "to compete in a rapidly changing market." Store-level staff are not being affected.

The consolidation of the two grocery giants was halted on December 10, 2024, when U.S. District Court Judge, Adrienne Nelson issued an injunction blocking the merger. Albertsons then sued its prospective partner, saying Kroger didn't operate "in good faith" concerning the merger.

When reached via email, an Albertsons spokesperson did not answer Idaho News 6's questions about how many staff were being let go. Asked whether the vacated jobs would be offshored, the spokesperson replied, "We look to realize ongoing benefits of increased productivity, continuing to expand our capabilities offshore is just one of the steps we are taking to accelerate our Customers for Life strategy."

All affected employees are being offered severance packages along with "extended benefits, career support services, and additional resources during this transition."

"This decision was not made lightly, and we appreciate the contributions of impacted associates," said the spokesperson.

If you have been affected by the layoffs and would like to tell your story, please reach out to newstips@kivitv.com.