Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena to accept cards only at concession stands

BOISE, Idaho — You'll want to bring your credit card to the next BSU game you attend due to changes to payment policy at the concessions stands in ExtraMile Arena and Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State announced on August 23 that the two event centers would be shifting to accept only debit and credit cards at concession stands starting in Fall 2024.

Those without a card available will still be able to pick up concessions during events thanks to new onsite kiosks that allow users to convert cash to a no-cost prepaid card.

The change is intended to speed up transactions and shorten wait times for event attendees.

The pre-paid cards can be loaded with $1 - $500 and have no activation fees. The cards are also able to be used at any business that accepts credit cards.

The cash-to-card kiosks are available in the following locations in the two event spaces:



Albertsons Stadium kiosk locations:

Entry 1 (NE), ground level Entry 2 (SE), ground level Entry 3 (SW), concourse level Entry 4 (NW), concourse level



ExtraMile Arena kiosk locations:

Lobby 2 Lobby 4 Section 5, near Buster’s Bites Section 30, near Foothills Pizzeria



A cash-to-card kiosk is also available to use at the main entrance of the Student Union Building.