Ada County Park at Expo Idaho nears completion

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is set to complete its approximately 50-acre Ada County Park at Expo Idaho on Oct. 23, bringing a public park to the Expo Idaho property as one of two expansion projects in the area.

Ada County Park at Expo Idaho will be right near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Chinden Boulevard, right where the Western Idaho Fair is held each year. Ada County confirms that the fair will not be going anywhere. The park will be an outdoor recreation area for Ada County and Garden City, with direct access to nature right next to the Boise River.

The park is one of two major projects underway at Expo Idaho. In 2025, Ada County signed a 30-year lease with Boise Pro Soccer to develop and remodel the existing grandstands and Turf Club. Athletic Club Boise began playing on the new pitch in March 2026.

Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson, Chairman Rod Beck and Commissioner Tom Dayley are looking forward to collaboration with key stakeholders as well as hearing feedback from residents.