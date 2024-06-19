A sweet surprise! Lee's Candies expands to downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Bench sweets staple Lee's Candies is opening a new location in downtown Boise.

The business recently announced the acquisition of a new location right next to the City Peanut Shop on Bannock St, bringing sweet treats back to the building that once housed The Chocolat Bar before it changed locations at the end of May.

Lee Nokelby started Lee's Candies in 1947 and the Boise staple has been serving up sweets ever since as the city grows.

Lee's Boise Bench location in the Vista Village will continue to serve sweet treats, but will now be doubling its production to keep the old and new locations stocked with candy.

The new downtown location does not yet have an opening date set, but it's expected to open before the end of summer.