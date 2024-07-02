A speed limit on the Boise Greenbelt? Here's what you need to know

BOISE, Idaho — Traffic on the Boise Greenbelt continues to grow as more cyclists, walkers, runners, and dog owners in Idaho take to the walkway to enjoy the views by the Boise River.

Along with the increase comes all kinds of incidents and accidents stemming from uncontrolled speed in the area, making some users feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

Now, city and county officials have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that includes a 10 mph speed limit along the Greenbelt in areas with no other listed speed limit.

The county is also considering an amendment that would add the definition of speed control on the Boise River Greenbelt to county code.

Before any change is implemented, the county wants to hear from the public. A public hearing on the proposed change has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 6 pm in the first floor hearing room of the Ada County Courthouse.

Those who can not attend will be able to view the hearing on a livestream posted to Ada County's Youtube channel.