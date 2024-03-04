9th Street closes downtown for pedestrian upgrades

BOISE, Idaho — Sidewalks on 9th Street in Downtown Boise will be closed from Idaho to Bannock starting on March 4 as sidewalk upgrades and improvements are added to the area.

Ada County Highway District will be replacing the existing asphalt with concrete, installing pedestrian curb extensions, replacing ramps, and replacing existing driveway approaches and traffic signals.

The closure is expected to last through late April. The upgrades are part of ACHD's ongoing pavement and pedestrian improvements to the downtown Boise area.