70th annual Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis Park

BOISE, IDAHO — 247 artists lined up on the lawns of Julia Davis Park Friday to prepare for the weekend of the 70th annual Art in the Park.



247 artists from all over the country are in town showing their work.

This is the 70th annual Art in the Park hosted by Boise Art Museum.

This week the Boise Art Museum is hosting its 70th annual art in the park. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with a few artists and an organizer about some of the fun festivities people can expect this weekend.

"This is Boise Art Museum's largest fundraiser, Art in the Park. This is actually our 70th year for this event. This year we have 247 artists. 107 from Idaho, and fifty new artists this year," smiled BAM executive director, Melanie Fales.

The artists lined the lawns of Julia Davis Park to show off all of their creations. Some even come from out of state.

California artist Richard Curtner said, "We do 30 shows all over the country, but we enjoy this one in Boise especially."

"To share Idaho’s beauty, to share the backcountry with people who live here in the state," said Boise artist, Scott Marchant.

Many of the artists I spoke with explained that there is something special about this show.

Sarah Moody from Montana explained, "Boise has a very special art community. It's vibrant. It's alive. It's celebrated here. When we as vendors come, and so many people show up with such enthusiasm, it just brings a lot of meaning to our work, our time, and the things we love."

Speaking with another, she explained that this is more than just an art sale.

"In school, they don't have enough art. This way they can see what people can create. What the mind can create. Everybody is different, and every artist is different," added Halina Domanski.

Curtner finished by saying, "I just encourage everyone to come out. You're going to find something art-wise that you will like because there is so much variety out here. You are guaranteed to find something you will like."

The Art in the Park will be going on all weekend long, so definitely stop by!

